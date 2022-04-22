'Wanted To Make a Unique Local Reality Show': Ekta Kapoor on 'Lock Upp'
Tune in to this episode of 'Itni Starry Baatein' with Ekta Kapoor.
From producing some of India's most popular saas-bahu TV serials to launching an OTT platform – Ekta Kapoor is all about taking big leaps.
Her new production Lock Upp, which is a new reality TV series hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, has certainly created some buzz.
But how did the concept of Lock Upp come about? What made Ekta Kapoor choose Kangana as the host? And, how is she multi-tasking, managing work with motherhood? We talk about all this and more in the latest episode of Itni Starry Baatein.
Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.