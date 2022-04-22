'Wanted To Make a Unique Local Reality Show': Ekta Kapoor on 'Lock Upp'

From producing some of India's most popular saas-bahu TV serials to launching an OTT platform – Ekta Kapoor is all about taking big leaps.

Her new production Lock Upp, which is a new reality TV series hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, has certainly created some buzz.

But how did the concept of Lock Upp come about? What made Ekta Kapoor choose Kangana as the host? And, how is she multi-tasking, managing work with motherhood? We talk about all this and more in the latest episode of Itni Starry Baatein.

Tune in!