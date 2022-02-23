'Don't Make Me Feel Like You Voted For Me': Munawar on Choosing 'Lock Upp'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has opened up on being a part of the ALTBalaji reality show Lock Upp, which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar was called out on social media for choosing to become a participant in a show featuring Kangana, who has frequently been criticised for her hate speeches.

In an interview to DeadAnt, Munawar said that there's nothing insensitive about choosing a particular show.