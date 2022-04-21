'Sometimes I Don't Agree With Kangana, But There's Mutual Respect': Ekta Kapoor

As ALT Balaji completes 5 years, Ekta Kapoor is basking in the glory of its success. In an exclusive chat with The Quint, Ekta revealed what she likes to watch and why she doesn't make content she likes for ALT Balaji.

"I realised one thing very young that the day I only make content for myself I'll get stuck," Ekta said.

She also opened up about working with Kangana Ranaut and revealed why she chose the actor as the host of the captive reality show Lock Upp, "Kangana is very non-biased and I love that about her."

Ekta, who is a single mother of a 3-year-old, said she loves her son as much as she loves her career, "I haven't moved into my son's life, rather I moved him into mine."