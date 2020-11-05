Soman Praised, Poonam Pandey Booked: Twitter Calls Out Hypocrisy

While Milind Soman shared a nude photo, Poonam Pandey has been slapped with an FIR for an alleged vulgar video. Quint Entertainment Twitter calls out the double standards when it comes to treating Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities While Milind Soman shared a nude photo, Poonam Pandey has been slapped with an FIR for an alleged vulgar video.

On his 55th birthday, Milind Soman had taken to social media to share a nude photo of him running on the beach. Fans were all praise for him, marvelling at how fit he is at 55. On the other hand, the women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against actor Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting a 'vulgar' video at Chapoli Dham. Twitter was quick to call out the double standards of the society when it came to treating men and women.

'We Are Kinder to Our Nude Men'

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani wrote, "#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women.

Founder of Chaaipani, Shruti Chaturvedi also echoed a similar thought. She tweeted, "Poonam Pandey booked for allegedly creating nuisance for locals by shooting a soft porn video in #Goa. Meanwhile Milind Soman running nude at Goa's beach & posting on social media didn't trouble anyone. People really just hate women".

Why Feminism is Important

A Twitter user wrote, "Milind Soman applauded for the same for which FIR is filed against Poonam Pandey. This is why Feminism is important".

'Hypocrisy is Astounding'

Expressing her shock, actor Parul Yadav tweeted, "The #hypocrisy is astounding...why is a man applauded and a woman arrested for doing the same thing? About time we move past this #inequality...

Here's what other users had to say: