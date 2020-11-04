Complaint Filed Against Poonam Pandey For Shooting 'Vulgar' Video

Actor Poonam Pandey has landed in legal trouble after she returned to Mumbai from Goa. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, according to a report by ANI. Another First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against an unknown person at Canacona Police Station in Goa for shooting the video, the report stated.

A tweet by ANI read, "FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam". Earlier, Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint in Goa alleging that her husband Sam Bombay had threatened, assaulted and molested her when she was shooting for her film. (With inputs from ANI)