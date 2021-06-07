Manjul’s Comics Hold Truth to Power: Cartoonists on Twitter Notice

In December 2020, Attorney General KK Venugopal gave his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against artist Rachita Taneja, an Indian artist and creator of a social media webcomic called Sanitary Panels.

Neither was it the first time, and as it’s clear now, nor was it going to be the last.

Now, popular political cartoonist Manjul has been informed by Twitter that the social media company has received a legal request from Indian law enforcement to take action against his account.