Those Scary Stick Figures! India’s Fear of Cartoons is Kaafi Real

There isn't a word for fear of stick figures, is there? Well, there should be, because, turns out, it is a real thing. Nahin samjhe?

There isn't a word for fear of stick figures, is there? Well, there should be. Because, turns out, it is a real thing. Nahin samjhe?



Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has allowed a law student to initiate a contempt of court case against another comic, Rachita Taneja, over her tweets on the Supreme Court.

But why? Well, Taneja took out a pen and a note-pad (or iPad?) and made some stick figures that the A-G thought were a big deal enough to warrant a court case. The Attorney-General, in response to the plea seeking contempt charges against the comic, had said:

“I have examined the three tweets and the cartoons depicted in the tweets. I am satisfied that each one of them is intended to denigrate the Supreme Court of India and to lower its authority in the eyes of the people.”