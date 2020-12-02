Who Is Rachita Taneja, the Creator of Sanitary Panels?

On 1 December, Attorney General KK Venugopal gave his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against artist Rachita Taneja, reported Bar and Bench. Taneja is the creator of a social media webcomic called Sanitary Panels. According to the report, the request to initiate contempt proceedings was made by a law student, Aditya Kashyap.

The case against Taneja refers to a series of Sanitary Panels illustrations that comment on the Supreme Court granting bail to Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case from 2014.

The Attorney General said that her tweets were, "audacious assault and insult to the institution."