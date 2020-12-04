In Approving Contempt Against Comics, AG Isn’t Acting for India

Article 76 of the Constitution, which creates the post of Attorney General, uses slightly curious wording. The first sub-clause says that “The President shall appoint a person who is qualified to be appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court to be Attorney General for India” (emphasis supplied).

The implications of this wording are not the easiest to ascertain.

There was only a limited discussion in the Constituent Assembly on the draft article that eventually became Article 76, the post doesn’t have the history and tradition it has in the United Kingdom, and there is little scholarship about the role of the Attorney General here, unlike the USA, where the need to serve the public interest is now considered part and parcel of the position.