Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ Poster Tweet Withheld in ‘Response to Legal Demand'

“Kaali cannot be lynched. Kaali cannot be raped. Kaali cannot be destroyed. She is the goddess of death,” Leena added.

The police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have filed separate FIRs against the filmmaker over the Kaali poster. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada had earlier also urged Canadian authorities and event organisers to ‘withdraw all provocative material’.

“We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,” the Commission’s press release read.

Talking about the reaction to the poster, Leena told The Quint, “It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom.”