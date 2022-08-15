Kartik Aaryan spends time with Indian Navy Officers ahead of Independence Day. 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his visit on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post, "Jai jawaan!! Ek din nausena ke jabaaz jawaanon ke saath. (Hail Soldiers! A day spent with the brave soldiers)."

In one of the photos, Kartik can be seen posing with a gun next to the officers. The actor also played tug of war, football video games, and performed Bhangra with the officers. In one of the videos, the actor looks stunned by the roti-making machine, as he tries to get his hands on the dough.