Kartik Aaryan to Star in Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Upcoming Directorial
Kabir Khan also revealed that Kartik Aaryan will appear in a 'never before seen avatar' in his untitled film.
After the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan will soon appear in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial project with co-producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Kabir announced that the actor will appear in a 'never before seen avatar' in this yet-to-be-titled film.
Inspired by a true story, the film will begin its shooting next year, in 2023.
Taking to his Instagram the 83 director wrote, "I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger than life canvas. We start shooting early next year."
Kartik also shared the news on social media with his fans. He wrote on Instagram, "This one is very special in (heart). Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmakers @kabirkhan and #SajidNadiadwala Sir."
The makers of the film also announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year. Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story!"
On the work front, Kartik will soon be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film also features Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and is slated for its theatrical release on 4 November. Besides, the actor has Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Freddy in the pipeline.
