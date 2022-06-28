'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Karnan' Actor 'Poo' Ramu Passes Away at 60

Veteran Tamil actor 'Poo' Ramu Passed away on Monday
Photo courtesy: Twitter
Veteran Kollywood actor 'Poo' Ramu passed away on Monday, 27 June, at the age of 60. He was reportedly hospitalised in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital after he had a massive cardiac arrest on Friday.
A street theatre artiste turned film actor, Poo Ramu rose to fame after essaying a role in the critically acclaimed Sasi directorial Poo in 2008.
He later featured in well-known films such as Seenu Ramasamy's Neerparavai (2012), Pa Ranjith Productions' Pariyerum Perumal (2018), Ram’s Peranbu (2018) & Thangameenkal (2013), Dhanush-starrer Karnan (2021) and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru (2020). Ramu was also a member of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ Association and was a part of the theatre group Chennai Kalai Kuzhu.
Fans, family and the film fraternity, including filmmaker Mari Selvaraj , Malayalam superstar Mammootty and actor politician Udhaynidhi Stalin, mourned the death of the actor. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and remembered Ramu's contributions in the world of theatre.
