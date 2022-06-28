'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Karnan' Actor 'Poo' Ramu Passes Away at 60

A street theatre artiste turned film actor, Poo Ramu rose to fame after essaying a role in the critically acclaimed Sasi directorial Poo in 2008.

He later featured in well-known films such as Seenu Ramasamy's Neerparavai (2012), Pa Ranjith Productions' Pariyerum Perumal (2018), Ram’s Peranbu (2018) & Thangameenkal (2013), Dhanush-starrer Karnan (2021) and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru (2020). Ramu was also a member of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ Association and was a part of the theatre group Chennai Kalai Kuzhu.