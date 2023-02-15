Karan Johar Refutes Rumours of Signing Sidharth & Kiara for a 3-Film Deal

Karan Johar refutes rumours about Sidharth and Kiara signing a three-film deal with him.
(Photo: Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar has refuted reports that suggested Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have signed a three-film deal with his production house, Dharma Productions, to Etimes on Wednesday, 15 February.
Karan responded to ET Times, when asked if he had signed the deal with Sidharth and Kiara, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Not at all.”
According to the same report, a source close to the production house said that the couple and Karan Johar are very close. The source said, “All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he (Karan Johar) offers them.”
The Bollywood couple had previously starred in a film bankrolled by Dharma Productions called Shershaah. The film was a critical success and they were lauded for their performance and chemistry.
tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The got married in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their close friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Karan Johar was present during the festivities.
