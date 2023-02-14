Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Share Photos From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer on 7 February.
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on 7 February. The couple recently hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends, on 12 February.
Sharing the photos with their fans, they captioned it, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai" (Colored in the colors of love).
