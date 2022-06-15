Karan Johar Reacts to Reports Calling His Birthday Bash a ‘COVID Hotspot'

Karan Johar in his birthday outfit.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @karanjohar)
Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded bash on 25 May at the Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. After the party, several reports claimed that the many attendees got infected by the COVID virus.
The filmmaker addressed the reports dubbing his party a ‘COVID hotspot’, in a recent interview, and said that he feels ‘marginally victimised,’ adding that he has ‘no connection with the beginning and origin of this pandemic’.
He further said that several events like a party, weddings, and shoots were happening the week of his birthday but the blame of celebrities testing positive fell on him.
Karan Johar told Film Companion, “There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry."
“I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know,” Johar said.
On the work front, Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and will start shooting an action film in 2023. His show Koffee With Karan will also return for a seventh season. His banner Dharma Productions is producing Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.
