Pics: Kareena, Salman, Neetu & Other Celebs Attend Karan Johar B'day

In a note he shared on his birthday, Karan Johar had announced that he will shoot an action film in 2023.

Actor-producer Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday (25 May) and his birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, and Neetu Kapoor all walked the red carpet laid out for the party.

Take a look at the photos here.

