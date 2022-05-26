ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Kareena, Salman, Neetu & Other Celebs Attend Karan Johar B'day
In a note he shared on his birthday, Karan Johar had announced that he will shoot an action film in 2023.
Actor-producer Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday (25 May) and his birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, and Neetu Kapoor all walked the red carpet laid out for the party.
Take a look at the photos here.
Published:
