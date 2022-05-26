Shah Rukh Khan Dances The Night Away At Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash
Shah Rukh Khan danced to his hit song 'Koi Mil Gaya' at Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Party.
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. He was seen dancing the night away in a video that surfaced on the internet. Shah Rukh grooved to the beats of some of his hit songs. In this particular video, he was seen dancing to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from his and Karan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
In the video, the actor was surrounded by other guests at the party. Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted in the same video.
On the work front, Shan Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen with his film Zero, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He took a break for four years and he will return soon. Meanwhile, he is currently working on Dunki . His other film includes Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
