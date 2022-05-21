National Language Row: Kichcha Sudeep Applauds PM Modi's Remarks

“Everybody who looks upon their language with regard and respect, it's an overwhelming thing to see him speak this way. It is a warm welcome towards all languages. I am not just representing only Kannada; everybody's mother tongue has been respected today with those few statements from the Prime Minister and that is where I was coming from that day,” the actor said.

‘BJP Sees a Reflection of Indian Culture in Every Regional Language’: PM Modi

While addressing a BJP national office-bearers meeting, PM Modi said, “BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshiping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP.”

“I want to mention this especially because attempts have been made in the recent past to create new controversies based on language. We have to constantly alert the people of the country about this," he added.

What Happened in Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep’s Twitter Interaction?

Kichcha Sudeep had tweeted, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”