Kajol Recalls Aryan Khan's Debut in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' As Film Turns 22

Kajol recalls Aryan Khan's cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) completes 22 years of its release since it first hit the big screens in 2001. The film features Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.
What many don't know is that Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, also had a cameo in the film. Aryan made his screen debut as Shah Rukh's younger version in K3G.
To celebrate the film, Kajol took to social media and shared a nostalgic montage along with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actor also shared some fun anecdotes from the film's shooting days.
Sharing the video with her fans, Kajol wrote, "22 years to #k3g.. Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory!!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! @karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days.. it was really really hot! And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback (not sure about this part tho) too many comebacks ago) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema!"
Have a look at her post here:
Rani Mukerji also had a cameo appearance in K3G.
