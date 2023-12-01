Photos: Malvika Raaj, Young Poo From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Is Now Married

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has tied the knot.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Malvika Raj, who played the character of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., is now married. The actor tied the knot with her fiance Pranav Bagga in Goa, earlier this week. Sharing a few pictures from the wedding she wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude."
Malvika and Pranav tied the knot in Goa.
Malvika Raaj played the role of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Malvika and Pranav twinned in orange outfits.
The couple was all smiles on their wedding day.
