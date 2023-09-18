In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans at Mannat After Jawan's Massive Success

Shah Rukh Khan waves at his fans at Mannat.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
On Sunday, 17 September, several fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the superstar amid Jawan's massive success. Several videos and pictures of SRK greeting his fans and doing his signature pose went viral on the internet.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The film features SRK in a double role.
SRK wore a blue sweat shirt and black trousers paired with dark shades.
The actor greeted hundreds of his fans stationed outside Mannat.
SRK blew kisses to his fans and also performed his signature pose.
SRK's Jawan is currently breaking records at the box office.
