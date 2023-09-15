ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Attend 'Jawan' Success Press Conference

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has taken the box office by storm.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Attend 'Jawan' Success Press Conference
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Jawan has scripted history at the box office. With the major success of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone and others held a press conference to celebrate the success of the film and reacted to the overwhelming love they were at the receiving end of after the film was released on 7 September.

The film also stars Nayanthra and Vijay Sethupathi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'I Am One of The Few People Shah Rukh Is Vulnerable With': Deepika Padukone

'I Am One of The Few People Shah Rukh Is Vulnerable With': Deepika Padukone

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan   Nayanthara 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×