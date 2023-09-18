ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans at Mannat After Jawan's Massive Success

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is currently breaking records at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans at Mannat After Jawan's Massive Success
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On Sunday, 17 September, several fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the superstar amid Jawan's massive success. Several videos and pictures of SRK greeting his fans and doing his signature pose went viral on the internet.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The film features SRK in a double role.

Also Read

Atlee Says He Will 'Definitely' Make Jawan 2 If This Happens

Atlee Says He Will 'Definitely' Make Jawan 2 If This Happens

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×