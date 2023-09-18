In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans at Mannat After Jawan's Massive Success

On Sunday, 17 September, several fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the superstar amid Jawan's massive success. Several videos and pictures of SRK greeting his fans and doing his signature pose went viral on the internet.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The film features SRK in a double role.