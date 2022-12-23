Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to Become India’s First Film to Release in ICE Format

For the unversed, the ICE theatre format includes side panels, which, along with the main screen, aim to create peripheral vision. It creates a sense of enhanced immersion by contrasting colours and motion in the background.

In continuation to The Indian Express report, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution of Yash Raj Films, shared in a statement, "The format debuted in India with two operational PVR Cinema sites in Delhi NCR screening Avatar: The Way of Water and it is a rage with audiences across the world. Adapting and embracing new tech before anyone else has always been a part of our YRF’s DNA."