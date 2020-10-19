Celebrating 25 Years of 'DDLJ' And NRIs' Love for Bharat
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' turns 25 today!
NRIs glorifying India without having put a foot on their desi soil is a problem as old as Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It all started with Chaudry Baldev Singh (Amrish Puri) who, despite having spent 22 years in London, couldn't get India off his mind. His soul longed for his home country, yet he couldn't make time to take even a single vacation to go back home.
The pigeons, the culture.. according to Simran's father, everything is better in India!
So much so, that when it's time for Simran to get married, he doesn't think twice before wrapping up his boriya bistar and moving to Punjab permanently!
As DDLJ, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, turns 25, we take a millennial look at the film that broke records and continues to spark joy in people.
Editor: Veeru Mohan
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.