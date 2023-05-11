'I Was Always On The Phone In Tears': Priyanka On Relationship Before Marriage

She revealed that she did not give herself time from one relationship to the other. During her appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, she said: "I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with. And I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship."

She got candid about her relationships ending really badly but pointed out that people she dated were "really wonderful".

She said that she kept making the same mistakes: "The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job, my work, my meeting or my priority to make sure that he's propped up."

She went on to state: "I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, 'okay, that's fine.'"