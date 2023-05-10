Here’s What the Paparazzi Did After Priyanka Chopra Fell Down at a Film Premiere

Priyanka Chopra recalls falling down at the premiere of Love Again.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about falling down during the premiere of her upcoming film Love Again. However, she was pleasantly surprised when the paparazzi refused to click her.
In an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka Chopra said,
“I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in," she added.
Here's what she wore for the event:
Her upcoming film is an American romantic comedy-drama film that also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in lead roles.
Besides Love Again, Priyanka also stars in the American web series Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video.
