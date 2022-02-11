'I Am Married to Ranbir Kapoor in My Head For Years': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an interview with NDTV, Alia has spoken about her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Earlier, Ranbir had told Rajeev Masand that had it not been for the pandemic, the wedding would have taken place long back.

When asked about it Alia replied, "He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."