Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Shines as Kamathipura's Feisty Matriarch

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn's voiceover, introducing Gangubai. We then get a glimpse of Alia's character giving a fiery speech on what it's like working at a brothel. Gangubai's early life and her struggles are also shown in the trailer. Her fight for the rights of sex workers and their children have been documented.

Vijay Raaz plays the antagonist Raziabai, and the film also stars Ajay, Jim Sarbh among others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on 25 February 2022. It marks Alia’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn.