Would Have Been Sealed but for the Pandemic: Ranbir on Wedding

Rumours about Ranbir and Alia's wedding have been swirling for over a year, with a fake wedding invitation doing the rounds on social media in 2019. In February, Rajeev Masand hinted in his column in Open Magazine that the couple would tie the knot in December 2020, just after their film Brahmastra was originally set to release.

In an earlier interview with Times of India Alia said that as a couple, they seem to have found their stride. While they spend time together, they also happily lead separate lives. “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now,” she said.