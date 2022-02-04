Here's How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted to Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped on Friday, and the actor is earning praise from both the audience and the film industry. Alia's partner Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor are also impressed.

On Friday, Ranbir was spotted in Mumbai and the paparazzi asked him what he felt about the trailer. Ranbir then did an Gangubai-style namaste by lifting up his folded hands.