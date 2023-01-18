Here's What Jr NTR Indirectly Said About Being Trolled For His 'Fake Accent'

Jr NTR at the Golden Globes 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Jr NTR who is currently reeling from the success of RRR in the West indirectly spoke about his ‘fake accent’ during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet. The popular actor was comparing the industries in the West and East and said, “Divided by time zones and an accent.”
During the interview, he praised SS Rajamouli’s efforts and said “I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that RRR was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called RRR could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here.”
He then went on to indirectly speak about the trolling he is receiving for his accent, he said:
Rajamouli’s film, RRR, went on to make history – it won an award for 'Best Song' at the Golden Globes for it’s chart-bursting track ‘Naatu Naatu.’ It also received two Critics Choice Awards for ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Foreign Language Film’.
The film has left both critics and audiences enthralled in the West. The film stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
The film is available to stream on Netflix.