'Here's Looking At You': SRK's note to Deepika On Her 15th Year In Bollywood
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
As Farah Khan's hit romance-drama, Om Shanti Om completes 15 years in Bollywood, so does powerhouse actor, Deepika Padukone. Marking her acting debut in a double role opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it was only onwards and upwards for the Gehraaiyan actor since the film released in 2007.
Owing to this feat, there's been an outpour of love and well wishes from both fans and friends of Deepika Padukone. But no one's gesture could come close to global megastar, Shah Rukh Khan's. The 57-year-old actor took to social media to share a swoon-worthy note.
Along with a collage of the films Deepika and Shah Rukh have starred in together - Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New year and now, Pathaan - the actor wrote, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you…"
In no time, Deepika responded to the post, writing, "Words can do no justice to describe our love!❤️"
Padukone's comment under SRK's heartfelt note.
The actors will be seen together next, in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film, also starring John Abraham, will hit the silver screens on 25 January, 2023.
