Watch: Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan Dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya at SRK Day Event

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November. Just like every year, the superstar greets thousands of fans waiting outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, just to get a glimpse of him. However, this year SRK also attended a day event that celebrated the Bollywood heartthrob. He was seen dancing to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during the event while many pictures and videos were circulated across the internet.