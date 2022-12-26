Here's How Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrated Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Christmas with family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to social media to share how they celebrated their Christmas holidays on 25 December 2022. The couple were all smiles for the pictures as they posed with their family.
Katrina was wearing plaid pyjamas and Vicky was wearing a simple white top. They posed with Katrina's sister and Vicky's family. Katrina captioned the post as, 'Merry Christmas'.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Katrina's sister Isabella Kaif also shared similar pictures. She captioned the post, "Merry merry Chirstmas."
Check out the pictures here:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who got married last year in an intimate wedding ceremony. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Katrina will next be seen in Merry Christmas. Her other upcoming work includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
While Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera.
