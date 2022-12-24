Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi Unveil First Poster of 'Merry Christmas'. 

The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages. The film was initially announced in 2021.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot. Which did not manage to make much impact at the box office.

Her other upcoming work includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.