Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi Unveil First Poster of 'Merry Christmas'.
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Merry Christmas got it's first poster on 24 December 2022. The poster revealed that the release date for the film has been pushed to next year.
"We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :)
See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas."
On the other hand, Vijay shared the same poster and wrote "#MerryChristmas Coming Soon."
Katrina Kaif had earlier shared pictures with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. In the photos, the actor and the makers seem to be hard at work. The actor was seen wearing casual outfits for the photos.
The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages. The film was initially announced in 2021.
Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot. Which did not manage to make much impact at the box office.
Her other upcoming work includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
