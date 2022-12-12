Pics: Here's How Anushka & Virat Wished Each Other On Their Wedding Anniversary

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on 11th December. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and ever since, they have proved that they are the most adorable couple in Bollywood. Taking to social media on the special occasion, the two wished each other in the quirkiest ways. While, Anushka shared a bunch of goofy meme-worthy photos, Virat shared a picture which looked straight out of a fairy-tale.
Here, take a look:
Anushka morphed Virat's face on a poster from her horror film Pari and captioned it, "Me knowing you've always got my back."
Anushka captioned this one, "Forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky)."
Anushka's caption read, "You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour (heart emoji)."
Anushka shared another photo of a coffee mug that had her and Virat's picture printed on it. She captioned it, "Us keeping fine taste in things."
Anushka captioned this one, "Some random fellow."
She captioned this picture, "You making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions."
Anushka's last picture on the carousel post with Virat was from a scenic location. She captioned it, "Cheers to us, my love today, tomorrow, and forever."
Whereas, Virat posted a picture of himself and Anushka holding hands. He captioned the post, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart."
