Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Pics From Her Coffee Date With Virat Kohli

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka shared some of her candid photos with Virat and captioned it with a red heart emoticon.

In the pictures, both Anushka and Virat can be seen wearing warm clothes. In one of the photos, Anushka is laughing out loud as Virat looks at her, with a cup of coffee in his hand. The last photo on the slide, is an adorable selfie, the two took at, what seems like a cafe in the UK.