Porn Films Case: Bombay HC Rejects Gehana Vasisth’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Earlier in August, a Mumbai Sessions Court had also rejected her anticipatory bail plea in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, which was then transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Vasisth moved the anticipatory bail plea regarding the FIR registered under IPC Sections 354C (outraging modesty of woman), 292 and 293 (sale of obscene material), IT Act sections 66E and 67A among others. The complainant alleged that Vasisth ‘coerced’ her in acting in porn films which were then sold to Hotshots, owned by Raj Kundra’s company. The complaint alleges that Gehana Vasisht directed these films.

Advocate Abhishek Yende, representing Vasisth, had earlier told the High Court that his client allegedly has a ‘No Objection’ from the complainant, and thus arguing that IPC section 370 (regarding forced labour, trafficking) shouldn’t be added to the list of charges.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)