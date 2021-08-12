Porn Films Case: Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea of Gehana Vasisth
An FIR had been filed against Gehana Vasisth in the case in which Raj Kundra has been arrested.
A Mumbai sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Gehna Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station (now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch) in a case related to a porn racket, as per a report by ANI. Businessman Raj Kundra was also arrested in the case.
In July, an FIR was registered against three-four producers of Raj Kundra's company. Gehana Vasisth was also named as one of the accused in the case.
As per a report by India Today, the producers were associated with HotShots, an app owned by Kundra's company. The FIR did not mention Kundra though.
The report also stated that the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by a Mumbai-based model. In her statement to the Crime Branch, the model had reportedly said that she was promised a role in a big-budget Hindi film, but then forced to work in adult movies.
Earlier, Gehana Vasisth had claimed that no one was making porn films and that they were producing normal erotica videos.
