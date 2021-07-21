Actor Gehna Vasisth Reacts to Raj Kundra's Arrest In Porn App Case
We made erotica videos not porn says Gehna Vasisth after Raj Kundra's arrest.
Actor Gehna Vasisth who was arrested a few months ago by the Mumbai Police in relation to the illegal porn apps case reacts after Raj Kundra's arrest. She claims nobody was making porn films and that they were producing normal erotica videos. She says their series was not even as bold as Ekta Kapoor's Gandi Baat or films like Parched.
Gehna states that not a single video they made comes under the category of porn. She requests people to watch the videos before deciding if it's porn and not jump to conclusions. "I have full faith in Mumbai Police," says Gehna.
