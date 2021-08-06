Porn Films Case: Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch Summons Sherlyn Chopra

The Mumbai Crime Branch had started investigating the case in February this year. In her plea Chopra reportedly claimed that she was apprehending arrest in a case filed under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

She also reportedly alleged that she wasn't aware of the contents of the FIR nor did she have any clue regarding the allegations levelled against her.

Sherlyn Chopra has acted in Bollywood films like Game and Red Swastik. She also appeared as a Bigg Boss contestant in 2009. She also made her Tamil debut with A Film by Aravind directed by Sekhar Suri.