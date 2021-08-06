Porn Films Case: Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch Summons Sherlyn Chopra

Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by the Crime Branch to record her statement.
The Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actor Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before it for questioning on Friday in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, Mumbai Police was quoted by ANI as saying.
The Property Cell had earlier summoned Chopra to appear before them on 27 July and record her statement. The actor had applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the pornography racket case. However, the court had rejected her bail plea.
The Mumbai Crime Branch had started investigating the case in February this year. In her plea Chopra reportedly claimed that she was apprehending arrest in a case filed under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
She also reportedly alleged that she wasn't aware of the contents of the FIR nor did she have any clue regarding the allegations levelled against her.
Sherlyn Chopra has acted in Bollywood films like Game and Red Swastik. She also appeared as a Bigg Boss contestant in 2009. She also made her Tamil debut with A Film by Aravind directed by Sekhar Suri.
