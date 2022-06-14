Gauri Khan Shares Pics With Shweta Bachchan Nanda From a Vacation in Rome

Many fans appreciated Gauri’s outfit and others called her a ‘queen’ and a ‘stunner’ in the comments.

Gauri Khan tied the knot with Shah Rukh Khan in 1991 and they have three kids together, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Gauri’s daughter Suhana and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda are both part of the cast of The Archies. It also stars Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Gauri is also a producer on SRK’s upcoming film Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, is slated for release on 2 June 2023.