'Shah Rukh Khan Said He & Aryan Were Painted as Monsters': NCB Official
The officer behind the SIT probe has claimed he had spoken to Shah Rukh Khan about the case.
Days after Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case, Sanjay Singh, Narcotics Control Bureau’s deputy director-general (operations), who headed the SIT probe, has recalled his conversation with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.
As per a report by India Today, Singh said Aryan asked him a few “soul-searching queries”.
He said “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?”
The report also states that Singh claimed he spoke to Shah Rukh as well. “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day,” Singh quoted Shah Rukh as saying.
Aryan was arrested by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off coast of Mumbai in October last year. He spent several weeks in jail before being granted bail. In May 2022, he was given a clean chit by the NCB, that cited "lack of sufficient evidence".
