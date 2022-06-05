‘’Jawan’ Has Seen Its Wait Due to Inevitable Issues’: SRK Shares First Poster

Shah Rukh Khan in the first poster for Atlee's Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan has announced multiple projects four years after his last release Zero in 2018, namely Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan. The makers of Jawan dropped the film’s announcement teaser on 3 June and now Shah Rukh Khan has shared the film’s poster. He called the film a special project for his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment and added that Jawan was delayed due to ‘inevitable issues’.
Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief.”
Filmmaker Atlee, who is the writer and director of Jawan, also shared the poster and wrote, “This is just the beginning. Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in. Thank you chief @iamsrk sir.” In the poster, Shah Rukh can be seen with bandages on his hands and his face.
Sharing the announcement teaser, Atlee wrote, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed . Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada.”
Jawan is slated to release on 2 June 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Watch the announcement video here:
