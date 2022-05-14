Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Shower Love on 'The Archies' Cast

The Gen-next actors are here, and they are making quite some noise on social media because they are all set to bring back the old-world charm of Riverdale with The Archies.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is known to experiment with her storytelling, and this time she has chose some fresh faces. While some of the cast members come from well-known film families, others are outsiders trying to carve their niche in the industry. The cast consists of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Love has been pouring in for the new kids on the block from friends and family.