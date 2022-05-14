Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Shower Love on 'The Archies' Cast
From Janhvi Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here's the family wishing the cast of 'The Archies'.
The Gen-next actors are here, and they are making quite some noise on social media because they are all set to bring back the old-world charm of Riverdale with The Archies.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is known to experiment with her storytelling, and this time she has chose some fresh faces. While some of the cast members come from well-known film families, others are outsiders trying to carve their niche in the industry. The cast consists of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Love has been pouring in for the new kids on the block from friends and family.
Janhvi Kapoor Super Thrilled For Lil' Sister Khushi
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her film debut in 2018, and their younger daughter Khushi is all set to make her acting debut in 2023.
Janhvi took to social media to express her excitement after the teaser launch of the movie. She wrote on Instagram, "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies!"
Khushi responded with, "I LOVE YOU".
Proud Mommy Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter Suhana and the cast of The Archies. She wrote "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!! ❤️"
Karan Johar's Sweet Message
Karan Johar took to social media, reminiscing old memories of reading his favourite comics The Archies and wishing his childhood friend Zoya Akhtar all the best.
The filmmaker-producer wrote, "I grew up with The Archie’s … and now with so much love in my heart I say the Archie’s grew up in front of me! I grew up with the maker of this new universe! For me this film will never be a film…. It will be a feeling… a burst of love … and so much pride….
Here’s toasting my favourite filmmaker Zoya Akhtar….for always chartering different territories with her every film… And to all the kids on this poster !!! Welcome to the movies !! We can’t wait for these debutants❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you guys! Riverdale is my bachpan ka pyaar!
Grandpa Amitabh Bachchan Can't Keep Calm
After Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya is the first family member to step into films. So uncle, grandpa are over the moon.
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to give all his blessings to his grandson.
"another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..
all the blessings Agastya .. love you ❤️
Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in 🥳"
And proud mamu couldn't stop gushing. He wrote
"We all grew up reading Archies!!!
How amazing that now we have our very own version. Thank you @zoieakhtar. And such an emotional moment for me personally. The next generation of actors! God bless you all. Work hard, stay focussed, stay humble and ever appreciative of all the love you all are about to receive.
Agastya, my nephew, you make us all so proud. Love you! Now, enough said…. Get to work!!!"
