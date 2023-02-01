‘Dreams Do Come True’: Ananya Panday to Star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Thriller

Ananya Panday to Star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ananya Panday is all set to star in Udaan director Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming cyber-thriller. Taking to Instagram on 1 February, the actor shared the news with her fans by posting a picture of herself with the filmmaker. In her post, Ananya mentioned that she and her mother, Bhavana Panday, enjoy watching Motwane’s Udaan, which is their favourite film.
Expressing her excitement over her new collaboration, The Student of the Year 2 actor captioned her post, "Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! Udaan has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal. Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one. Let’s gooooo team!!!!!"
Here, take a look:
Talking about his upcoming directorial, Motwane shared in a statement, "The film is a ‘screenlifer’, and will be completely told via the screens we consume – computers, phones and televisions. It’s something that neither me nor Ananya has ever attempted before and I’m super excited to collaborate with her on this journey."
The cyber-thriller is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and has recently gone on floors.
Besides, Ananya will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Both films are expected to hit the big screens in 2023.
