In Photos: Ananya Panday, Alaya F & More Attend Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Bash

Kartik Aaryan who turned 32 this year threw a birthday bash. The party was attended by Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and more. The celebrities were all smiles for the photos. Many celebrities also took to Instagram to wish him. The list included Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and more.

The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 actor also released the teaser for his upcoming film Shehzada as a gift to his fans on his birthday. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.