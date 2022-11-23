ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Ananya Panday, Alaya F & More Attend Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Bash
Kartik Aaryan's film, titled 'Freddy', with Alaya F is soon to release on Disney + Hotstar.
Kartik Aaryan who turned 32 this year threw a birthday bash. The party was attended by Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and more. The celebrities were all smiles for the photos. Many celebrities also took to Instagram to wish him. The list included Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and more.
The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 actor also released the teaser for his upcoming film Shehzada as a gift to his fans on his birthday. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Alaya F
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×